Senators' Jake Sanderson: Exits early in Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson (undisclosed) won't return to Game 3 versus the Hurricanes.
Sanderson was injured in the second period, though a couple of incidents could have led to his departure. With the team providing no additional details, Sanderson's status is up in the air for Game 4 on Saturday. That said, if Sanderson misses any time, the Senators will likely have a tall task in getting through the first round.
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