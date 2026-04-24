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Sanderson (undisclosed) won't return to Game 3 versus the Hurricanes.

Sanderson was injured in the second period, though a couple of incidents could have led to his departure. With the team providing no additional details, Sanderson's status is up in the air for Game 4 on Saturday. That said, if Sanderson misses any time, the Senators will likely have a tall task in getting through the first round.

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