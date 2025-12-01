Sanderson scored a goal in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.

Sanderson tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, though the Senators were even for less than a minute before Jason Robertson restored the lead for the Stars. Over his last nine games, Sanderson has two goals and seven assists. For the season, he's at five goals, 20 points, 52 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 25 outings as the Senators' top defenseman.