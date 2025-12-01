Senators' Jake Sanderson: Finds twine in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson scored a goal in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.
Sanderson tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, though the Senators were even for less than a minute before Jason Robertson restored the lead for the Stars. Over his last nine games, Sanderson has two goals and seven assists. For the season, he's at five goals, 20 points, 52 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 25 outings as the Senators' top defenseman.
More News
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Three-point effort in shootout win•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Forces overtime Thursday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Nets goal against Chicago•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Three assists in blowout win•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Delivers pair of assists•