Sanderson was drafted fifth overall by the Senators at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Sanderson is the complete package in a blueliner. He's big and an unbelievable skater, just like his NHL dad, Geoff . His gap play is flat-out elite, and that's rare among teenaged players. Sanderson's hockey IQ is also superb, and he can play tough. The only knock is his offense. He plays a clean, simple game and doesn't project as a power-play guy or an NHL scorer. But every team dreams of icing a guy like Ryan McDonagh, and that's who Sanderson could end up resembling some day.