Sanderson picked up his first career point Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Toronto.

Sanderson drew the secondary assist on Shane Pinto's power play goal to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead. Sanderson was the first defenseman drafted in 2020, going fifth overall. He had eight goals and 26 points in 23 games for the University of North Dakota last season and should be in line for 35-40 points in his rookie season.