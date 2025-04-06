Sanderson produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over Florida.

Sanderson netted his 11th goal of the campaign before helping out on a Drake Batherson power-play tally in the first period. After being held to one point over the last four games of March, the 22-year-old Sanderson has scored in three straight contests and has added a helper since the calendar flipped to April. For the season, the left-shot blueliner has accounted for 42 helpers, 53 points, 172 shots on net and a minus-14 rating while averaging 24:25 of ice time over 75 appearances. Sanderson will have an opportunity to add to his career-best totals against the Blue Jackets on Sunday.