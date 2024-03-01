Sanderson (undisclosed) is in Friday's lineup against Arizona, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Sanderson appeared to suffer a minor injury Tuesday against Nashville but won't be forced to miss any additional time. The 21-year-old has three assists in seven games since returning from a lower-body injury, giving him 27 points in 54 appearances.
