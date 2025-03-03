Now Playing

Sanderson (neck) will play against Washington on Monday, per Claire Hanna of TSN.

Sanderson participated in Monday's morning skate and won't miss any additional time after leaving Saturday's 5-3 win over San Jose. He has produced six goals, 37 points, 136 shots on net, 125 blocked shots and 33 hits in 58 outings this season.

