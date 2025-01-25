Sanderson (lower body) will play Saturday against Toronto, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Sanderson will rejoin the Senators after missing just one game with the injury. The 22-year-old blueliner has two goals, 25 points and a minus-17 rating through 47 games this season.
