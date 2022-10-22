Sanderson (face) is good to go Saturday against Arizona, TSN TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Senators coach D.J. Smith said there wouldn't be any lineup changes for Saturday's afternoon clash with the Coyotes. Sanderson's lip required 15 stitches after he took a stick to the face Thursday night. The 20-year-old rookie defenseman has one assist, three shots on goal, four blocks and six hits in four games this campaign. Sanderson has averaged 19:43 of ice time so far.