Sanderson tallied two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Florida.

Sanderson's two-assist performance Wednesday marked his sixth multi-point game of the 2026-27 campaign. The 24-year-old blueliner has been a consistent force for the Senators offensively since his return from a lower-body injury. Overall, he's up to 14 assists, 15 points, 32 shots on net, 10 hits and 31 blocked shots over 18 appearances this season. He remains a top option on the blue line in nearly all fantasy formats given his heavy usage at even strength and with a man advantage.