Sanderson registered an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Sanderson has six helpers over his last eight games, including three on the power play. The 21-year-old blueliner was bumped to the second power-play unit with the return of Thomas Chabot on Sunday. Sanderson's offense may take a slight hit going forward, but he's still in a top-four role at even strength. He's up to 20 points, 60 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 33 outings overall.