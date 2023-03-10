Sanderson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Claude Giroux stole the puck in the corner and fed Sanderson, who then passed to Alex DeBrincat on the game-winning goal. Over his last three games, Sanderson has three helpers -- his ice time has dipped a bit, but he's not being negatively impacted by the addition of Jakob Chychrun. Sanderson is up to 25 points, 93 shots on net, 100 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 59 outings overall.