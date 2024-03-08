Sanderson posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Sanderson has four assists, including two on the power play, over his last 11 outings. He's had trouble stringing offense together for much of the campaign, but he plays well enough all around to maintain a top-four role. Sanderson is at 28 points (eight on the power play) with 122 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 58 appearances.