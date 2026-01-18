Sanderson scored a goal, distributed three assists and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to Montreal.

Sanderson recorded three helpers, including two on the power play, in the second period before lighting the lamp himself in the third to give the Senators a 5-3 lead. His four-point performance brought his season totals up to 10 goals, 29 assists, 101 shots on net and 93 blocks through 47 games this season. The 2025-26 campaign is set to be another steady season of improvement for the 23-year-old blueliner, who is currently on pace for the first 60-plus point campaign of his four-year career. Not only does he rank top 10 in points among defenseman, but he also ranks 20th in blocks. His phenomenal two-way effort gives him elite value on the fantasy blue line.