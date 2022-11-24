Sanderson scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

While the end result wasn't in the Senators' favor, Sanderson will likely remember this game for a long time. His first career goal came in the final minute of the first period on a shot that deflected into the net. The 20-year-old defenseman has looked right at home in a top-four role, logging 10 points, 34 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 19 appearances. With Thomas Chabot (concussion) activated from injured reserve Wednesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sanderson's role reduced slightly, though he's earned a spot in the Senators' top four.