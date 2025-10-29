Sanderson scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Sanderson scored Ottawa's first goal at the 4:58 mark of the second period with a wrister, but the Senators wouldn't be able to complete the comeback after allowing three more goals in the final frame. Sanderson remains a valuable contributor on offense for Ottawa despite his blueline role. He's on a run of three straight games with at least one point, tallying one goal and four helpers over that stretch.