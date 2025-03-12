Sanderson set up two goals Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Flyers.

He also delivered two blocks, one hit and one shot. Sanderson has nine assists in his last six games; four of those came on the power play. He's up to 45 points (six goals, 39 assists), which puts him 12th on the NHL scoring list for defenders. His 136 blocks -- good for 15th in the league -- also give him a real edge in leagues that count secondary stats. Sanderson's minus-19 is his anchor, but that may not be an issue in your format.