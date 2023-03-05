Sanderson posted two assists and one shot, helping the Senators to a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Sanderson would pick up helpers on both of Travis Hamonic's goals. He would also add two hits and four blocked shots in the contest. This performance gives Sanderson his first points in three games and four points in his last seven games. On the season, the rookie defenseman has four goals and 22 points in 56 games.