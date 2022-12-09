Sanderson produced an assist, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Sanderson snapped a five-game point drought with a helper on defense partner Travis Hamonic's third-period tally. As a 20-year-old rookie blueliner, there's bound to be some ups and downs in Sanderson's game, though he's too talented to stay quiet for long. The American has a goal, 11 assists, 47 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 26 contests overall.