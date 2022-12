Per TSN Sports' Claire Hanna, Sanderson (upper body) was a full participant at morning skate, putting him on track to play Tuesday versus Boston.

Sanderson exited Thursday's loss to Washington after taking a puck up high, but he skated on the second pairing and the second power-play unit during morning practice, putting him on track to suit up against the Bruins. Sanderson's picked up 12 points while averaging 20:48 of ice time through 33 games this season.