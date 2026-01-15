Senators' Jake Sanderson: One of each in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson scored a goal, added an assist and blocked five shots in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.
Sanderson saw a seven-game point streak snapped Tuesday versus the Canucks, but he made up for it Wednesday. The defenseman was one of seven Senators to earn multiple points in this blowout win, and it was his first such performance since Dec. 15 in Winnipeg. Sanderson is up to nine goals, 35 points, 98 shots on net, 92 blocks and a plus-5 rating through 46 appearances. He is on pace to top the 60-point mark for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: All-around performance in loss•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Tallies pair of points•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Sparks power play Thursday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Gets game-winner Tuesday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Finds twine in loss•