Sanderson scored a goal, added an assist and blocked five shots in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Sanderson saw a seven-game point streak snapped Tuesday versus the Canucks, but he made up for it Wednesday. The defenseman was one of seven Senators to earn multiple points in this blowout win, and it was his first such performance since Dec. 15 in Winnipeg. Sanderson is up to nine goals, 35 points, 98 shots on net, 92 blocks and a plus-5 rating through 46 appearances. He is on pace to top the 60-point mark for the first time in his career.