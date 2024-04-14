Sanderson delivered three assists in a 5-4 shootout win over Montreal on Saturday.

Two came on the power play. Sanderson has 38 points, including 28 assists, in 77 games this season. Fourteen of his points have come with the man advantage. Sanderson sits second on the Sens in scoring from the blue line, behind Jakob Chychrun (40). The 21-year-old is an impressive defender, and he has just two seasons under his belt.