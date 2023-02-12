Sanderson will be out of action for at least two weeks after suffering an upper-body injury in Saturday's game against Edmonton.
Sanderson has produced three goals, 21 points, 85 shots on net and 88 blocks in 51 games during his rookie season. His absence could lead to more responsibilities for Erik Brannstrom, including time on the second power-play unit.
