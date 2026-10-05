Sanderson (lower body) will miss at least the next two games, starting with Monday's matchup against Boston, Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site reports.

Sanderson's injury isn't as bad as the Senators first thought, but he has returned to Ottawa and will miss the remainder of the team's season-opening road trip. It's unclear when the 24-year-old blueliner will be ready to return. He logged only 4:29 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over Toronto. Cameron Crotty will replace Sanderson in Monday's lineup against the Bruins.