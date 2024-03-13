Sanderson registered a goal and an assist in the 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

It was a goaltending duel between Joonas Korpisalo and Tristan Jarry until Sanderson broke the goose egg halfway in the third period. He provided a secondary assist in overtime to snap a seven-game losing skid for Ottawa. The 2020 first-round draft pick finished with four shots and a plus-2 rating in 23:02 of ice time to go along with his two points. Sanderson is now on a modest three-game point streak, scoring one goal and three assists over that span. The 21-year old defenseman may eventually be a star but right now he is only averaging half-a-point a game on the season.