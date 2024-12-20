Sanderson notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.
Sanderson has started to get back on track with three helpers over his last five games. Prior to that, he went six contests without a point. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to a goal, 16 assists, 66 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 32 appearances this season. This was just his fourth even-strength point of the campaign -- he has 12 on the power play and one shorthanded assist on his ledger.
More News
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Adds power-play assist•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Dishes pair of helpers in win•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Collects 10th assist•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Mixed results in loss•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Supplies helper in loss•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Dominant with extra man•