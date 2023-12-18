Sanderson provided a power-play assist, fired two shots on goal and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sanderson's helper was his 10th of the season. The 21-year-old defenseman has hit some growing pains with just three points over his last 12 contests, though he's maintained a steady top-four role and added 29 blocked shots in that span. He's got a high floor defensively, which will help him avoid demotions in the lineup. Sanderson has 15 points, 51 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 26 appearances this season.