Sanderson (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Sanderson should be good to go Friday against Carolina following a five-game absence. He has accounted for 21 points, 85 shots on goal and 88 hits in 51 contests this campaign. Sanderson was paired with Travis Hamonic during Thursday's practice, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.
