Sanderson (upper body) will not be available versus Florida on Tuesday, Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site reports.

Sanderson has started skating with the team but won't be in action for Tuesday's tilt, his 12th straight game on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. If the 23-year-old blueliner can get back into the lineup soon, he should still be capable of getting over the 50-point threshold for the second straight year and could set a new personal best in goals with one more tally.