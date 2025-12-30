Sanderson scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Sanderson ended a five-game slump with the tally. The 23-year-old defenseman had not had a drought longer than four contests this season prior to his most recent slump. He's now at eight goals, 27 points, 80 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 38 appearances. He's on track for a career-high in goals, but his numbers are down overall from last year's 57-point effort over 80 regular-season outings.