Sanderson scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

Sanderson got Ottawa on the board early in the second period, evening the score 1-1 with a power-play marker from the point. The rookie defenseman is up to two four goals, two on the power play, and 18 assists through 54 games this season. He's added 29 hits, 92 blocked shots, and a minus-2 rating.