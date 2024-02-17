Sanderson (lower body) is slated to return Saturday versus Chicago.
Sanderson, who missed the Senators' last three contests, has seven goals and 24 points in 47 outings in 2023-24. He's projected to play alongside Artem Zub (lower body), who will also draw back into the lineup. Jacob Bernard-Docker will be a healthy scratch Saturday.
More News
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Hoping to play during Florida trip•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Sustains injury Wednesday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Two-point effort against Avs•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Logs 15th assist•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Contributes two helpers•