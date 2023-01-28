Sanderson delivered a power-play assist to complement a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ottawa used its fifth overall pick on Sanderson in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and we're already seeing nice returns from the UND product. Sanderson has two goals and 17 assists -- including a goal and nine helpers on the man advantage -- through 48 games. While he should already be on dynasty rosters, more experience figures to put Sanderson squarely on the map for redraft leagues starting in 2023-24.