Sanderson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Sanderson is slated to be out of action for two weeks after getting hurt Saturday against Edmonton. He has three goals, 18 assists, 85 shots on net and 88 blocks in 51 games this season. Nikita Zaitsev will draw back in for the Senators on Monday against Calgary.
