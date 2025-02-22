Sanderson (rest) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Sanderson was questionable to suit up after his stint with Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off. It looks like he'll be able to avoid taking additional rest at this time, and with the Senators off for three days after this contest, he should be fine moving forward. Sanderson can be penciled in for top-pairing minutes and power-play duties.