Sanderson (lower body) is slated to return for Wednesday's game against the Panthers, Alex Adams of the Coming In Hot Podcast reports.

Sanderson has missed the last eight games after sustaining a lower-body injury during the Senators' Opening Night matchup against the Maple Leafs on Oct. 3. However, he's been trending in the right direction recently and is now believed to be ready to return to game action after skating with the top defensive pairing during Monday's practice session while also running the top power-play unit. Sanderson's return will give Ottawa a boost since Thomas Chabot (upper body) is expected to miss 1-2 weeks.