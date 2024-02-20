Sanderson recorded an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Sanderson set up a Tim Stutzle tally in the first period. The helper ended a five-game slump for Sanderson, who also missed three games with a lower-body injury in that span. The 21-year-old blueliner has had more positives than negatives in his second campaign, racking up 25 points, 100 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 49 appearances in a top-four role. Just six of his points have come on the power play, so there may still be some room for him to grow his game in that area.
More News
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Set to play Saturday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Hoping to play during Florida trip•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Sustains injury Wednesday•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Two-point effort against Avs•
-
Senators' Jake Sanderson: Logs 15th assist•