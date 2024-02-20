Sanderson recorded an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Sanderson set up a Tim Stutzle tally in the first period. The helper ended a five-game slump for Sanderson, who also missed three games with a lower-body injury in that span. The 21-year-old blueliner has had more positives than negatives in his second campaign, racking up 25 points, 100 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 49 appearances in a top-four role. Just six of his points have come on the power play, so there may still be some room for him to grow his game in that area.