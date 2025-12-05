Sanderson notched two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The 23-year-old blueliner helped set up tallies by Dylan Cozens in the first period and Drake Batherson in the third, but the Senators' offense couldn't get anything going at even strength. Sanderson extended his point streak to five games with the performance, a hot stretch in which he's produced three goals and eight points with 11 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.