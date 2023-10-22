Sanderson scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

The 21-year-old blueliner has come flying out of the gate in his second NHL season, piling up three goals and six points in five games, and Sanderson's hot start has allowed him to rocket past Thomas Chabot and Jakob Chychrun to take over point duties on the Senators' first power-play unit. The eight-year, $64 million contract extension he signed in September indicates the amount of faith the team has in Sanderson, and he may not relinquish his spot to one of his talented veteran teammates any time soon.