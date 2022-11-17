Sanderson dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- to go with four shots, five blocked shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Sanderson took on a prominent role in all situations with Thomas Chabot sidelined by a concussion, as his team-high 24:55 TOI included 5:41 on the power play and 6:46 shorthanded. The extended usage on the man advantage paid dividends in the second period, when Sanderson had a hand in Brady Tkachuk's game-winning goal. Sanderson's still searching for his first NHL goal, but the fifth player selected in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has shown plenty of offensive prowess in his young NHL career, dishing out nine helpers in his first 16 games.