Sanderson (undisclosed) was injured in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

There was no update on Sanderson's status following the contest. He appeared to be hurt following a hit from Edmonton's Vincent Desharnais and left the game early in the third period. Sanderson logged 19:29 of ice time Saturday and scored his third goal of the season in the opening minute of the second period.