Sanderson (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Red Wings.
Sanderson sustained the injury in the first period and was ruled out during the second. He may benefit from the All-Star break -- the Senators don't play again until Feb. 10 against the Maple Leafs, giving him time to heal without missing games if it's a minor injury.
