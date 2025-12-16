Sanderson scored a goal, tallied an assist and blocked a shot in Monday's 3-2 win over Winnipeg.

Sanderson netted the game-tying goal with less than two minutes remaining in regulation before he picked up a helper on Brady Tkachuk's winning tally in overtime. The pair of points brings Sanderson up to seven goals, 19 assists, 72 shots on goal and 59 blocks through 32 games this season. Since Nov. 11, the 23-year-old blueliner has 15 points, 35 shots on net and 32 blocks in his last 16 games. A very short list of defensemen have better all-around stats than Sanderson during that stretch, which only strengthens his case to represent Team USA in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina. He is on track to contend for career highs in many major stat categories, giving him elite value in nearly all fantasy formats for the rest of the campaign.