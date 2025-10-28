Sanderson delivered three power-play assists in Monday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Sanderson has been excellent as a playmaker from the blueline and is up to eight assists on the season, with five of those coming with the man advantage. The 23-year-old defenseman has contributed directly in four of Ottawa's last 14 goals, as the Senators offense is firing in all cylinders after posting back-to-back wins scoring seven goals.