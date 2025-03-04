Sanderson notched three assists, two on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.
It's Sanderson's third multi-point performance in the last 10 games, a stretch in which the blueliner has amassed four goals and 13 points. Sanderson is up to 40 points on the season -- a new career high -- in 59 appearances, and his 24 power-play points (four goals, 20 helpers) is second in the NHL among defensemen, behind only Cale Makar's 28.
