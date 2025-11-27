Senators' Jake Sanderson: Three-point effort in shootout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Sanderson ended his 10-game goal drought with a first-period tally. The 23-year-old blueliner had four assists over that span. Sanderson continues to offer plenty of offense and blocks in a huge role on the Senators' top pairing. He's at four goals, 18 points (eight on the power play), 50 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 23 appearances. A 60-point campaign isn't out of the question if he can remain steady on offense.
