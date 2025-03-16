Sanderson scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Sanderson has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in his last 18 games (51 shots). The defender is just 22 years old, and he's already put up 116 points (21 goals, 95 assists) in 221 career games. Sanderson is already ascending into the NHL's elite on the blue line.
