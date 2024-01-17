Sanderson produced a goal on a team-high six shots on net while adding an assist, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Colorado.

It was the first multi-point performance since Dec. 19 for the 21-year-old blueliner, and his second-period tally snapped a 16-game goal drought. The Senators are trying not to over-work Sanderson in his second NHL season -- he saw less than 20:00 of ice time Tuesday for the first time in seven games, and Thomas Chabot handled duties on the first power-play unit -- but he's stayed relatively productive with eight points in the last 14 contests, including three helpers with the man advantage.