Sanderson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Sabres.

The 23-year-old blueliner's first tally of the season gave Ottawa a brief 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Buffalo dominated the rest of the way. Sanderson has had a strong start to his 2025-26 campaign, racking up five points in four games with 12 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.