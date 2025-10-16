Senators' Jake Sanderson: Two-point effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanderson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Sabres.
The 23-year-old blueliner's first tally of the season gave Ottawa a brief 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Buffalo dominated the rest of the way. Sanderson has had a strong start to his 2025-26 campaign, racking up five points in four games with 12 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.
