Sanderson scored and goal and delivered an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

After lighting the lamp himself midway through the first period, Sanderson initiated the wild scramble in the Detroit end that led to Tim Stutzle's OT winner with just two seconds left on the clock. Sanderson continues to look far more seasoned than a 21-year-old blueliner in his second NHL season should, and through 14 games the fifth overall pick in the 2020 Draft has racked up four goals and 12 points with 26 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, seven hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating.